"I can’t say that I think the landscape has changed all that much. I think that the thing that has changed is that it is in the forefront of people’s minds right now that women have so often had to take seven-year gaps between making badass films to when they get their next gig. It’s become very obvious. Our production company is in the independent space, the lists that we put together are always diverse, from gender to color. That’s just the way that we think. But what’s wonderful is hearing that studios are putting together their lists now and actually making an effort that they have both people of color and women, that it’s not just lists that include ten of the top white men working in Hollywood. So, that has changed. I think it takes time for there to be a number of women in each room or on each film, that’s still very male top-heavy, but the awareness of the lack of women at the table is something that people are thinking about. It’s on their minds, and it’s something that they’re trying to address. And also the idea that when women are in those rooms — in a 20-person board room maybe there’s one, maybe there’s two women agents — that speaking earnestly and with confidence and with support in this room, is not an easy thing to do when you’re the odd woman out."