The festive period is known for its excess, meaning many of us look to the new year as an opportunity to be more eco-conscious with our purchasing. But on top of being better for the planet, investing in quality-made materials is a lot better for your wallet too.
In January, team R29 are embracing sustainability more than ever before, by investing in pieces that will last the test of time. From designer denim to vintage handbags, 2020 is all about finding items we want to give forever homes to. Whether that’s a classic pair of silver hoops or the perfect winter jacket, we’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for products that will take us through the new year and beyond.
So, if you’re looking to start shopping with longevity in mind, scroll through to see the pieces we're hoping to invest in this January…