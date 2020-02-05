If, like us, you’ve been keeping the purse strings tightly fastened since the beginning of January, then you've likely welcomed the arrival of a new month with open arms. Now that February is finally here, we’re going to give ourselves permission once again to take a look around the shops and see what they have in store.
Statement sleeves, billowing dresses and over-the-top accessories aren’t going anywhere fast but February is also ushering in a wave of new and exciting styles as we (slowly) head towards spring. With tie-dye tees, vintage-inspired prints and colourful knits all on the agenda for the month ahead, we’re ready to seriously shake up our winter wardrobes.
Over in the R29 office, we're pining for chunky cardigans, statement tote bags and sustainably sourced leggings. If you're looking to update your closet with a new item or two, scroll through to see what R29 staff have their eye on this February…