It’s been an emotional week for women and the gays, and a lot of that’s down to Oprah . Already known for her frame-shifting, uplifting, astute ability to push anything through a Winfrey-shaped prism and offer us avid viewers a new way of seeing, her Golden Globes speech — given in acceptance of her Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award — took all the things we wish we knew how to say and said them in a way we wish we could. And while the internet met the speech with cries of “Oprah for President 2020”, while other outlets proclaimed her the bastion of apolitical neoliberalism, what should be pinpointed is Oprah’s vital representation of a vast spectrum of women in her speech – women affected by lifetimes of sexual assault, women whose names will never be read out at an awards show. At the height of the incredibly effective #whywewearblack red carpet protest , Oprah congratulated Hollywood but reminded everyone watching that this moment must be for and about women everywhere: women from all classes, religions, professions, races. “What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have,” she emoted. “So I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed, and bills to pay, and dreams to pursue.”