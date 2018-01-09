Jack Antonoff & Lena Dunham Ended Their 5 Year-Long Relationship

Lena Dunham and musician Jack Antonoff have ended their five year-long relationship, according to People. Representation for Dunham confirmed to Refinery29 that the split is amicable.
Antonoff and Dunham's relationship became increasingly high-profile over the years — Antonoff rose to fame as a ubiquitous pop producer, while Dunham became a household name via the HBO show Girls. Most recently, Dunham departed social media after receiving criticism for defending Girls writer Murray Miller. Antonoff, meanwhile, garnered a lot of attention for his help on Taylor Swift's album reputation, which debuted on November 11.
Returning to social media this week, Dunham revealed that she was working on a new project in Los Angeles. (She also revealed that she has two new hairless cats named Gia and Irma.) Similarly, Antonoff, who is the frontman for the band Bleachers, shared on Instagram that he's working on new music.
Antonoff and Dunham met in 2012, having been set up by the comedian Mike Birbiglia.
"I know there's some rule that you're not supposed to talk about your boyfriend publicly because it seems like all starlets under the age of 33 have decided not to do that, but if you're in love with someone great, then I don't understand why you wouldn't tell everybody," Dunham told Interview in 2013.
The two were always candid about their relationship in interviews, which is less and less common in 2017.
"We've been together for over two years, which for me is a long time, and I still want to know everything about her. That's what falling in love is. You're wrapped up in a mystery novel, lost in an exciting world," Antonoff said of Dunham in an interview with the The Times in 2015.
