Serena Williams’ Daughter Is The Youngest Vogue Cover Star Ever

@serenawilliams and her daughter, @olympiaohanian, star on the cover of our February issue! Tap the link in our bio for the full story, and reserve your copy on @Amazon at vogue.com/februaryissue2018. Photographed by @mariotestino, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, February 2018.

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Jan 10, 2018 at 5:02am PST