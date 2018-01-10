Serena Williams’ Daughter Is The Youngest Vogue Cover Star Ever

Serena Williams' daughter with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was destined for great things. They named their child Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., after all. How could she not be? And now, at just four months old, after posing for her parents' wedding photos like a pro, Olympia has become the youngest cover star of Vogue magazine.
“She’s obviously going to have a very special life,” Williams’ husband says in the cover story, summing up what we already know, “but there are enough cautionary tales about kids who grow up in the spotlight. How do you make your kid live in reality when your own reality is so...unreal? This kid is going to have more Instagram followers than me in about three weeks.”
If, and honestly, at this point, when that happens, it wouldn’t be because Olympia, what Williams calls her (Ohanian likes “Junior”) lacks interesting content. “We’re not spending a day apart until she’s 18,” Serena says, only half-joking. “Now that I’m 36 and I look at my baby, I remember that this was also one of my goals when I was little, before tennis took over, when I was still kind of a normal girl who played with dolls. Oh, my God, I loved my dolls.”
Olympia also seems to be a good luck charm for Williams, who is notoriously competitive. “I think having a baby might help,” she tells Vogue. “When I’m too anxious I lose matches, and I feel like a lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born. Knowing I’ve got this beautiful baby to go home to makes me feel like I don’t have to play another match. I don’t need the money or the titles or the prestige. I want them, but I don’t need them. That’s a different feeling for me.”
Sure, and so is being on the cover of Vogue with your baby.
