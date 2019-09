In Kardashian-Jenner news, everyone is still on the hunt for Kylie . She wasn’t in Kim’s 25-day Khristmas Kard , she was barely spotted at Kris’ Khristmas (K)Eve party, and fans are losing it after one of the world’s most traceable celebs has seemingly gone off the radar. But following suit is sister Kendall, who has announced that in 2018 she won’t be updating her apps or her website, via an update on her website (lol) . Searching for more authenticity in 2018, the supermodel is pulling back from the public eye in order to hopefully find it. Fans (well, me) are tentative, however — when you’ve made your entire fortune out of asking people to follow you, what does it mean to reject the followers who put you where you are? Only time, and her follower count, will tell.