Kylie Jenner may have opted out of the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card, but she did go to the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve Party — and has the photo booth pics to prove it.
Since rumours of Kylie's pregnancy first began to surface back in September, the cosmetics mogul has kept out of the public eye. As the months passed, fans wondered if Kylie may be waiting for a big moment to make the announcement — like, say, with the release of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card. Fans waited in anticipation as the family dropped a new photo each day leading up to their card, eager to see a glimpse of the youngest Jenner sister. Alas, the holiday came and went, and when the Christmas card was released in full, Kylie was nowhere to be seen.
Advertisement
One place she was spotted, however, was the Christmas Eve party, where the allegedly pregnant reality star snapped some pics with her older sister Khloé, who announced her own pregnancy days earlier.
As her family members shared photos and video clips from the Christmas Eve party, some speculated whether Kylie was there due to her absence from the photos. Khloé was quick to clear that up on Christmas Day. She shared a video on Snapchat of her and Kylie addressing the party head on, complete with matching elf onesies, reports PEOPLE.
"Merry Christmas! People think you weren’t there last night," said Khloé to Kylie in the video. Kylie simply replied, "I was."
Khloé further illustrated the point by posting pics from the sisters' time in the photo booth.
In the two months since the rumors began, Jenner has kept her social media suspiciously devoid of photos that might hint at her alleged pregnancy, instead sticking to close up selfies and pics that promoted her beauty line. Kylie recently posted a photo from her upcoming cover of LOVE, which was shot by her sister Kendall Jenner. The face-framing photo is close enough to not confirm whether or not Kylie is expecting.
So when will Kylie speak publicly about her pregnancy? Time will tell. In the end, like her sister Khloé, it is her choice when and whether she chooses to speak about it. We're just glad she didn't miss out on all the family Christmas party fun.
Advertisement