Lewis Hamilton Shamed His Nephew For Wearing A Dress & It Wasn't Okay

Oh dear Lewis. You’ve just opened a can of worms... pic.twitter.com/fpsiNeOZrd— Nabeela (@JustNabz) December 25, 2017
So impressed by whoever bought that lovely little kid such an awesome princess dress. So horrified and distressed by Lewis Hamilton’s abusive and toxic reaction. And sharing it with the world? Vile.— James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) December 26, 2017
watching the lewis hamilton vid actually excruciating, that little boy was me at that age, and all i ever heard was grown men like hamilton shouting at me for it. now 18 years on i'm still so conscious of how i behave & present in front of masculine performing men FUCK THAT— jakk (@jakkhayes) December 26, 2017
This Lewis Hamilton thing just shows us that male fragility is more important than a child’s happiness and ability to express themselves. ??CLOTHING ?? ISNT ?? GENDERED ??— Lottie L'Amour ☃️ (@Lottie_Lamour) December 26, 2017
Lewis Hamilton literally filmed himself yelling at a tiny child for wearing a dress, and published it to mock said child. The harmful reality of absurd gender norms is they create an inter generational culture of bullying, rigorous conformity to bs rules, and sexist expectations.— Miriam Brett (@MiriamBrett) December 26, 2017
Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should.— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017
My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone.— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017
I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement.— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017