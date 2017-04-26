How 11 Women Changed Their Workout Routines While Pregnant

As with so many other parenting-related issues, what works best is really up to you — but it can also helpful to hear from real people who've been there. Ahead, we've collected stories from 10 women about how their workouts changed during pregnancy. Their variety is a great reminder that what matters more than whether or not you're able to keep up your streak of PRs is that you stay healthy and feel as good as possible. And whether or not you're doing okay with that is only up to you and your doctor.