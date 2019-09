This Very Pregnant Yogi Is Going Viral On Instagram

Since she started practicing yoga in 2013, Saranlux "Wah" Wunjina has documented her progress on Instagram in great detail. And although the 37-year-old is less than a month away from giving birth, she has no plans to get off the mat (or social media) any time soon. Of course, Wunjina's dedication to her prenatal flow has provoked many opinionated responses from her followers."I've gotten some negative comments on Instagram and Facebook — even from my mom," Wunjina told Cosmopolitan , before explaining that she's adjusted her practice to accommodate (and protect) her baby. The self-described "handstand addict" has laid off the inversions for now, and in the first 12 weeks of her pregnancy, she steered clear of yoga entirely."I can't say what is right or wrong, but I know my body and myself. It's my personal practice," she told Cosmo. And many of her followers recognize that — her postsseem to have prompted just as many positive comments as negative ones. A recent video drummed up such responses as "Goddess," "U look so good girl yes," and "Pregnancy goals🏻."

Exercising during pregnancy is generally considered safe — especially if you were active prior to getting pregnant — and prenatal yoga is often beneficial. That said, it's still important to talk to your doctor before starting any kind of new routine.Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite posts from Wunjina, from her awe-inspiring balancing poses to her captivating flows.