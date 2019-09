Why Crash-Exercising Before A Big Event Is A Bad Idea

What usually ends up happening when you take on an ambitious exercise goal over a short period of time is you crush yourself, and then stop when you haven't accomplished your goals as quickly as you wanted to. You might beat yourself up for not starting sooner, or write off exercise altogether because your effort feels pointless, says Ben Lauder-Dykes , NASM certified personal trainer at Fhitting Room , a HIIT studio in New York City. "It creates that negative feedback loop," he says. The whole concept of a "bikini-ready workout" or "shredding for the wedding" is built on the fact that people feel an intense pressure to crash-exercise. But the truth is, while external factors might be good motivators, they don't lead to habits that are sustainable long-term, he says.