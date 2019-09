The Ugly Truth About Wedding Diets

The response was huge, and telling. The Times ran a follow-up piece the next week, addressing the outraged response from readers, many of whom were “disturbed” not only by the trend, but by the fact that the paper had reported on it with an evident lack of criticism. They failed to note, for example, the fact that feeding tubes were designed as a life-saving medical device, not a diet tool. Furthermore, they’re typically administered to patients under consistent medical supervision because there are indeed risks : infection, vomiting, ulcers, and pulmonary aspiration (inhaling stomach contents into the lungs) which can cause pneumonia. Finally, the Times didn’t point out the most obvious and crucial fact about this trend. “If they didn’t have the tube and just stopped eating they’d be considered anorexic,” one reader commented . “But under a doctor’s care and with a tube in their nose, it’s a crash diet.” The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics agrees, noting that The K-E Diet will almost inevitably lead to quick weight regain, and also puts patients at risk for bingeing or developing an eating disorder. Furthermore, one doctor told the Academy, “...nobody really knows what's in that [K-E Diet] formula.”