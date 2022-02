Sorry, Did Kat Just ‘West Elm Caleb’ Ethan In Euphoria?

Let’s go back. Like highly flammable tinder in a social media pressure cooker, the hashtag #WestElmCaleb exploded into public consciousness at the end of last month. At the centre of it was a 25-year-old New York City furniture designer and Hinge user of the same name who went viral on TikTok with several women denouncing him for being a serial dater/ghoster. In a matter of days the hashtag racked up nearly 30 million views, a mass cancelling and an international witch hunt that led to Caleb’s personal information – from his hometown to his work address – being splashed across the internet, with TikTok users saying they didn’t care if “he lives or dies” and challenging others to find him and “ruin his day”. Comment sections were flooded with serious psychological terminology – “toxic”, “narcissist”, “gaslighting”, “love bombing” – condemning him and pathologising his actions rather than taking him at face value: a bit of a shitty single male with bad dating etiquette and a lazy tendency to ghost his dates rather than explain why he no longer wanted to see them.