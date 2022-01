TikTokers Are Dressing Like Euphoria Students & There Are No Backpacks In Sight

Some of the transformations go for the comedic effect, mocking the absurdity of the cast’s 'school uniforms' (if wearing crop tops held together by safety pins to maths class is wrong, then we don’t want to be right). While others give satisfying, aspirational main character energy with the trend also giving queer creators a chance to just show off their fire, ready-for-the-club outfits. When school dress codes tend to place an emphasis on strict uniformity and can veer into oppressive, some TikTokers are using the trend to showcase what they would wear if they were given the freedom. Hashtags on some of the TikToks include #lgbt, #dragtok and #gaypoc, with one comment reading: “Men in these loud outfits hits me in a way I didn’t expect”.