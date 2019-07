Is The OMAD Diet The New Intermittent Fasting?

Although you're technically "allowed to" eat whatever you want during this one meal, you're still eating way fewer calories (which are units of energy) than you would typically need in a day. Going through the rest of your day without food will not only make you feel sluggish and hungry, but also screw with your body's cues around hunger, satiety, and satisfaction , Meehan says. This pattern — along with the stringent rules around when you can and can't eat — could easily harm your relationship to food and eating in the long-term. For people who have a history of disordered eating, this would really be a bad idea to follow the OMAD died, adds Courtney Dunn , MS, RD, CDN, a registered dietitian in San Diego.