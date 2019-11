It'd be useless to suggest turning off our phones whenever we settle down in front of the telly; what's life without immediate access to obscure Twitter threads, inappropriate memes and Facebook updates from the girl you used to sit next to in year 9 maths? No, the solution is knowing which TV shows aren't going to be ruined by our compulsive phone habits. You want something that's easy to follow, doesn't require huge commitment and makes for good background noise against the autoplay of Instagram videos. You want something that works both as background noise and to throw fleeting interest at as you try to pass those awkward hours between having something better to do. You want one of these gems that we here at Refinery29 turn to. These are some of our favourite TV shows to 'watch' as we scroll through our phones at the same time.