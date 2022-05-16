Saying Goodbye To Derry Girls Feels Like Losing A Friend

Instead, throughout Derry Girls it almost felt like we were getting our own back. The show laughs both at and with the Irish but also rips the English to shreds. Just think of poor James aka "the wee English fella" (played by Dylan Llewellyn). When he arrives in Derry the misanthropic Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeney) announces in front of a packed assembly that James will be studying at the all-girls’ school due to fears for his safety at the boys’ school because "unfortunately James is English". His foul-mouthed cousin Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) repeatedly refers to him as an "English prick". In one episode, the gang stay up all night studying for their exams. Here even the MOST sensitive of topics in the history of Ireland – the Famine – gets the Derry Girls treatment, when Michelle quips that she knows the gist of the story ("We ran out of spuds, everyone was raging") before blaming James for the fact that there is so much history to study: "If you lot had stopped invading us there'd be a lot less to wade through, you English prick."