It is the lot of the city dweller that their bedroom shall be at least five times smaller than that of the country dweller. What we gain in bars, restaurants, endless Tinder matches and all-night public transport, we lose in floor space.
As a result, it's likely that your bedroom is really just a cupboard with ideas above its station.
Realistically, there isn't much you can do to increase the size of your room without a team of builders and one very angry landlord, but you can employ a few sneaky tactics in order to make the most of that small space and at least create the illusion that you're not bedding down in a mouse hole.
Here's a few tips.