Watching TV shows about people who live in cities, you'll notice a lot of inaccuracies. Like the fact they're able to get the entire friendship group to meet up for brunch at least once a week. Or that they have time for sitting around in coffee shops in the middle of the day.
Another TV world/IRL difference is that all their flats appear to be remarkably clutter-free. Where's the pile of bad eBay purchases that they'll totally get around to reselling one day? Where's the stack of paperwork that they should probably get a filing system for? Where's the stuff that just sits on top of the coffee table because, well, where else would it go?
Either TV is (shocker) not real life or our television friends have employed some clever storage hacks to make sure they've made the most of their small city apartment.
Click through to see some of our favourite storage hacks...