5 Happy Crystals That Ward Off Negative Energy

In my opinion, people love crystals for two main reasons: (1) because they look pretty on a windowsill and/or (2) because they add something to their wellness routine. Maybe they keep a hunk of selenite by their bed for sweeter dreams. Or a kunzite in their purse for self-love. Or a piece of quartz on hand to help them meditate.
There's also a whole class of crystals that are meant to offer up protection — from bad spirits, negative energy from others, downer thoughts. And even if you're not a full believer in the rocks' powers, they can be a way to set an intention, a visual reminder that you are trying to think or speak more positively. Plus, they double as decor.
We asked Sterling Bowen, an astrologer from Sanctuary, to name the crystals that will help keep you and your thoughts calm, uplifted, and positive. Swipe through for his top picks.