The tawny lip is the pièce de résistance of this look and you'll need two products: a creamy, matte lipstick and a lip pencil which is at least two shades darker. For a true '90s nude, I'd recommend VIEVE Modern Matte Lipstick, £21 . I used shade Ninetease but Treasure, Comin' In Haute and Power Suit are all reminiscent of the era. There are only a handful of shades, so also try Fenty Beauty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick, £18 , which is available in plenty more nude and berry hues to suit all skin tones. Pat a little translucent powder over the top to achieve more of a matte finish.