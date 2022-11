TikTok’s ‘Cold Girl’ Makeup Got My Skin The Most Compliments

As you know by now, I'm always up for a makeup challenge . My skin is going through something right now so I opted for a lightweight complexion product ( Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint, £48 ) to blanket any blemishes without appearing heavy. This imparts a nice, dewy glow to the skin. Next, I picked up Jones Road The Best Blush In Berry, £26 . A little of this goes a very long way but because the name of the game is blush overload, I went to town with it, blending it all over my cheeks and up to my under-eyes. Once I'd achieved a convincing flush, I used the remainder of the powder left on the brush and dusted it over the tip of my nose.