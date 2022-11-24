TikTok’s ‘Cold Girl’ Makeup Got My Skin The Most Compliments

Sure enough, it does look like Jessica's taken a brisk walk in the chill air. The blush lends skin a fresh and invigorated feel, which usually happens when the blood rushes to your face in the cold and it appears a little ruddy. A sprinkle of highlighter in the inner corners of the eyes and just underneath the lower lash line to resemble frost is the finishing touch. I never thought I'd say that being a bit chilly is actually cute but if TikTok is anything to go by, the finished result makes skin look healthy and rosy.