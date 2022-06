You can still nail the '90s messy bun on short hair. Just look to TikToker @alenaavictoriaa . "All you need is a hair tie and some bobby pins. Use your fingers or a brush to bring your hair up really high, and it's totally okay if during this process some of the hair falls out because if your hair is short, that's going to happen," they say. Once your hair is as high as you'd like it, fashion it into a bun by twisting the hair and wrapping a hair tie around it, then pull gently to create volume. Picking out some side pieces makes this look a little more worn-in. When it comes to the stray pieces of hair at the back, simply clip them up by fastening two hair slides in an X shape. You could also add a clip-in ponytail like @symphani.soto to give your hair more length and bounce.