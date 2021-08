It's impossible to scroll through TikTok or Instagram without coming across at least one lip plumping video. Recently, Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss, £20 , and Barry M That's Swell XXXL Extreme Lip Plumper, £4.99 , went viral for making lips appear double the size in moments. While filler remains popular, more of us are looking for natural alternatives to give our lips a boost — and gloss works perfectly. "Lip gloss creates that coveted plump aesthetic, which signals youth and vitality," says Jill. "With lip gloss, lips can appear fuller instantly because of the way the light reflects off the formula." Among beauty editors, BITE Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss, £22 , is a popular choice for maximising lips without the dreaded tingle or burn, while Joy celebrates the return of Juicy Tubes . "This gloss was very popular years ago before being discontinued," she says. To the delight of makeup artists everywhere, it's now back for good.