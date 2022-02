BBC Thriller Chloe Will Make You Want To Delete Your Social Media

Created, written and directed by Sex Education ’s Alice Seabright and starring The Crown ’s Erin Doherty as the insidious Becky, alongside Brit actors from Gangs of London, The Serpent and Poldark, the first episode opens with a familiar sight: a thumb flicking through a feed. It belongs to Becky, a woman living in a small flat in Bristol, caring for her mother who has early-onset dementia. In bed, while outside having a cigarette and then during breakfast she obsessively scrolls through the picture-perfectly curated Instagram account of the titular woman, Chloe Fairbourne. We see photos of Chloe poolside in a far-flung destination; laughing with her inner circle of attractive and creative friends; gazing lovingly into the eyes of her handsome partner at a fancy dinner party; smiling with her stylish best friend at a picnic. What initially seems like an unhealthy online habit – what we assume is a little window into another life, giving Becky a fleeting escape from the responsibilities of her difficult situation – is quickly revealed to be something much darker.