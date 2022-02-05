BBC Thriller Chloe Will Make You Want To Delete Your Social Media

Erin Doherty is absolutely stellar as Becky in her Talented Mr Ripley-esque manoeuvres, especially the sudden switches in her demeanour to suit the situation: from affable and disarming to meek and invisible. Her character plays upon the very relatable human trait that most of us would be too polite to point out we didn’t know someone at an event or be swift to second-guess our own memory. After all, it's easier to assume familiarity than risk embarrassment.