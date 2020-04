Fast-forward to the catwalks of SS20 , though, and checkerboard sprung up at shows from Milan to New York. A seriously dreamy colourway of chocolate and blush was seen on silky skirts at Vivienne Westwood, while Gucci served up an utterly perfect shell-printed orange and cream checkerboard two-piece. Lanvin's sherbet yellow and duck egg blue ankle-grazing dress was a springtime delight, and Marques'Almeida 's blue and red circle skirt with matching long-sleeved top proved that head-to-toe checkerboard should absolutely be braved.