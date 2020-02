Designer Jonathan Anderson has got to be the busiest guy in the business. Just two weeks ago, the Northern-Irish designer was in London, presenting his “Nouveau chic” fall ‘20 collection for JW Anderson to the likes of Charli XCX, Billy Porter, and Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa on the final day of London Fashion Week . Today, he’ll take a bow at the end of the Loewe show in Paris. But even with two luxury collections on his plate, the 36-year-old designer still manages to find time to create fashion for the people.