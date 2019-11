Charlie’s Angels Was My Queer Awakening

Madison’s sexuality is threatening, but then women’s sexuality, untethered from patriarchal authority, always is. And this is why I’ve been so looking forward to this latest reboot of Charlie’s Angels , which puts yet another spin on the franchise. This time, Elizabeth Banks serves as Bosley, the private detective who runs Charlie’s agency, and Kristen Stewart plays a character who Banks has said is "definitely gay." Women, of course, can be fervent agents of patriarchal authority ( Aunt Lydias, as it were ), but Charlie’s Angels has always clipped its Angels’ wings by having them answer to the men in charge. There’s something a little too threatening — a little too queer — about women who are that outside the system, and that into each other. My teenage self was attracted to the possibilities that brim under the surface of the early 2000s reboots, and even of the original TV show , but those have been kept on lock. Charlie’s Angels has always been homoerotic — we’ll see if, in 2019, Hollywood is brave enough to make it gay AF.