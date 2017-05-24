After years of development, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Sony Pictures has officially greenlit a remake of the 1970s crime show, which originally starred Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Farrah Fawcett. The show spawned a 2000 film with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu in 2000, followed by Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in 2003.
Come June 7, 2019, a new brand of crime-fighting, perfectly coiffed Angels will be back in theatres. Hunger Games actress Elizabeth Banks, who made her directorial debut with 2015's Pitch Perfect 2, is attached to direct and produce.
It's unclear if Banks will also have an onscreen role in the reboot. No casting details have been announced, nor has anyone confirmed if Destiny's Child (or Beyoncé, at the very least) has been tapped to deliver another arm-waving, fist-pumping girl power theme song.
In the meantime, we can speculate as much as we'd like. We could totally see Banks recruiting former costar and reigning squad-maker Woody Harrelson to sway real-life pals Emma Stone, Brie Larson, and Jennifer Lawrence to sign on as Angels, provided he gets the plum role of handler Bosley (previously played by Bill Murray and the late Bernie Mac) in return. Jon Hamm, meanwhile, could use his smooth pipes to play Charlie.
Mind you, we'll be hugely disappointed if none of the Angels are a woman of colour. Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Zoë Kravitz, Samira Wiley, Priyanka Chopra, Zoë Saldana — these are names we expect casting directors to be considering. And if they can go ahead and secure Taraji P. Henson as the next badass villain, that'd be great.
What say you? Are you ready for a reboot?
