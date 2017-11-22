Zoë Kravitz Just Reminded Everyone Of Their 90s Crush

Zoe Kravtiz gave us the ultimate throwback on her Instagram, when she posted a gallery of JTT photos. Puzzlingly, she managed to find several photos of the Home Improvement heartthrob posing with animals. He's holding various puppies, cats, and is even making friends with a turtle. It reminds us of how the 90s teen idols were constantly holding cute animals — perhaps to show off their softer side? Make them look more wholesome? To endear them to teen girls' parents? Who knows, but Kravitz definitely brought attention to that odd convention. "Ok, this kid had a formula ... im on to u..." she writes, referencing the animals. "In the 90s were like we loveeeeee JTT. We don’t know why. We can’t explain it..... Getting older and seeing things clearly is hard man."