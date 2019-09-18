Everything Coming To Netflix This October

Spooky season is upon us, and Netflix is happy to deliver. This October, in addition to the impressive slew of original movies and TV shows, the streaming service is welcoming horror flicks like Scream 2 and House of the Witch specifically for those fall nights when you build a blanket fort and turn off all the lights (or maybe that's just a personal habit).
In addition to Halloween, October also marks one of Netflix's last months of freedom before competing streaming services like Disney+ and Apple TV+ arrive in November. However, if you had any inklings of leaving Netflix behind, this lineup is going to change your mind. Originals like Jenny Slate's comedy special and the fifth season of Schitt's Creek are coming next month, as well as new shows like Daybreak and the Breaking Bad movie El Camino.
Other returning Netflix originals include season 2 of The Kominsky Method, season 3 of Big Mouth, and French and Spanish specials of Nailed It!. For those who prefer documentaries, Selena Gomez's Living Undocumented also arrives on the second of the month.
But this barely scratches the surface of everything available next month. Ahead, see all the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October.