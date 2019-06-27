The First Charlie's Angels Trailer Is Here — But Don't Call Them Angels

2019 is truly the year of reboots and revivals. From Toy Story 4 to Child's Play to Lion King, every summer blockbuster feels like a blast from the past. Next up, we have a modern remake of Charlie's Angels. Directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and 22-year-old newcomer Ella Balinska, the first trailer for the action film proves that it's taking Bosley and her angels in a new direction.
To start — don't call them angels. Banks, who also wrote and produced the film, says that she hopes to course correct some of the more out-dated plot points of the original show, which aired in the 1970s. "When the show came out in the seventies, Charlie’s Angels was an instant hit because of its blend of beauties with brains, kicking butt, in a job that few women had ever done before, which was detective work," Banks told People. "We’re taking that tradition and updating it for today. Putting women to work together to solve crimes, take down international baddies, and it has a lot of themes that I think represent some people’s anxieties about the moment we’re living in right now."
The lyrics in the movie’s single, a now-confirmed collaboration between real-life musical angels Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana del Rey, reinforces the new messaging of the classic: "Boy, don't call me angel, you ain't got me right."
And while I will not call them angels, despite the title of the film, I will say that Noah Centineo as hot nerd is quite angelic. Check out the trailer below.
