Can Sex Offenders Change? Isn’t An Easy Watch, But It’s An Essential One

This is the central question this challenging and complex film seeks to uncover. It’s not the first time this subject matter has been tackled but this BBC documentary with Becky in the driving seat (literally – much of it is filmed in her Kia) has no time for moral outrage and casts a cold eye on a subject most are too fearful even to mention. We don’t just get to hear from survivors, we see everything through a survivor’s eyes, processing emotions in real time as Becky confronts offenders and relentlessly questions the efficacy of the rehabilitation programmes. The effect is 100 times more powerful than anything Louis Theroux could ever dream of.