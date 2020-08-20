Can Sex Offenders Change? Isn’t An Easy Watch, But It’s An Essential One

It opens with a man called Andrew (not his real name) sitting in the passenger seat of a car. His face is obscured but we see his hands and his hoodie as we hear him recount an experience of walking home one summer’s day. He passes a house where a children’s party is taking place in the garden. Kids are running around and playing. Some of them are naked. "When you are trying so much to avoid those things and it’s just there, it’s so hard… and it’s always my fault. It’s always my fault for being attracted to those children."