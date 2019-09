Louis Theroux Tells Us Why He's Giving Screen Time To Men Accused Of Sexual Assault

Wanting to investigate this disconnect was just "part of" why Theroux made the film in the US rather than the UK, he tells Refinery29. "The more honest answer is that I was living in America at the time, and I was reading a lot about it in the American context." He doesn’t believe he could have made a film on the issue in the UK, given his popularity among British students, attested by the glut of Theroux-themed club nights merch and memes he’s inspired . "On issues of extreme sensitivity, often involving allegations of sexual misconduct, as a production we tend to be able to go further in America. I don’t know if it’s because we’re lower profile or whether people in America just feel 'well, it’s only British TV, it doesn’t really matter'. I was more confident in being able to get the access we needed over there."