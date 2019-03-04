Louis Theroux Tells Us Why He's Giving Screen Time To Men Accused Of Sexual Assault

A sizeable proportion of The Night In Question is dedicated to Khan’s case, and the perspective of other students whose universities have found them responsible for sexual assault. Does Theroux anticipate backlash for giving them so much screen time? He swerves the question, taking pains to emphasise the care his team took to strike a balance "between the need to take sexual assault seriously on the one hand, and on the other hand, the need to respect due process." He also "wanted to acknowledge the necessary and important work that Me Too has done and the importance of the cultural moment that we’ve lived through," which meant featuring survivors "who could explain the way in which sexual assault was damaging and traumatic."