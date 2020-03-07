How Autism Helped Me Understand The Human Brain

Everything felt a little less sharp and more forgiving and smoothed down because I knew that if I took a wrong step [everyone else] is probably going to take one at some point too. I think the [biggest] relief, like 'aw yeah I’m standing on top of the mountain with my arms open' was when I started researching cancer and tumour evolution because diagnosis aside, all humans are diverse, much like the different cells in cancer. They’re adaptable and very agile in their lives and evolution, much like cancer; it’s often nuanced. This is when I felt the relief that all the elements are actually inherently unpredictable and you can only have so much certainty in what you do and everyone’s in the same boat.