Meet The Mother Changing The Conversation Around Autism

In the hotel’s lobby bar, killing time before her flight back home, Lamb scrolls through photos of Charlie and his younger brother on her laptop, explaining where and when each was taken. For the most part, the faces in the photos grin at the camera, squeezing one another in the clunky, affectionate way that is common among little boys. She smiles. “I’m looking forward to getting back,” she says. “But for a little while, it felt good to have someone else take pictures of me. I’m usually the one doing all the documenting.”