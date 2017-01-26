27 Secrets Of People With Hidden Anxiety

With mental health issues, it sometimes feels like you can’t ask for help until you’ve "lost it." Like if you’re still getting out of bed, still putting pants on, still going to work and still keeping your life somewhat in order, you must be fine. Everything’s fine, and therefore anything that’s not fine must be your fault — like it’s you who’s being dramatic, unable to handle the stress of everyday life.
That is simply not true.
There are 40 million adults in the U.S. who live with anxiety disorders, and these anxiety disorders present themselves in different ways. Just because someone seems fine doesn’t mean their anxiety disorder is less valid. And just because you’re good at hiding your anxiety doesn’t mean you don’t deserve help.
The Mighty asked people in their mental health community who feel like they live with hidden anxiety to tell them one thing they wish others understood.
Here’s what they had to say.
This story was published on The Mighty, a platform for people facing health challenges to share their stories and connect.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.