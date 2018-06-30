In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial city dwellers. Today, in partnership with Target, painter-turned-filmmaker Julia Pitch shows us around her four-bedroom Brooklyn apartment.
Agreeing to move into an apartment you've never actually seen may sound scary to most people — unless you're as confident as filmmaker Julia Pitch. While away, one of her now three roommates texted her a few pictures showing off the abode with an important question: "I'm signing the lease with or without you. Do you like this apartment? I need to know today." Pitch replied yes almost immediately. "I knew that it was such a unique space that I agreed to it, and I'm so glad that we did."
Located on the border of Bushwick, Brooklyn and Ridgewood, Queens, the prewar duplex is charming and completely unique. "It actually used to be two separate units that were combined into one, so we have so much space," Pitch notes. Complete with a backyard, two separate kitchens (with dishwashers!), and two sets of washer/dryers, it's also safe to say the apartment is an extremely rare find in NYC.
Living with three other creative individuals, all of whom are painters, helps keep Pitch inspired. "It's really important for me to live with other creatives and have a safe space where we can throw out ideas. I really appreciate having such a cultivated space with my roommates where we can share that."
