Agreeing to move into an apartment you've never actually seen may sound scary to most people — unless you're as confident as filmmaker Julia Pitch. While away, one of her now three roommates texted her a few pictures showing off the abode with an important question: "I'm signing the lease with or without you. Do you like this apartment? I need to know today." Pitch replied yes almost immediately. "I knew that it was such a unique space that I agreed to it, and I'm so glad that we did."