Want To Get Stronger? Try These Killer YouTube Arm Workouts

For how much we use our arms every day, it's a little surprising how easily we forget to give them attention in the gym. But aside from helping you get in touch with your inner Michelle Obama, strong arms come with some pretty killer side effects that are undoubtedly worth the effort. One of the biggest bonuses is that they'll help you get more out of all your other workouts — you'll be able to flow through your chaturanga with ease and go full force in your CrossFit challenges. But that's definitely not all.