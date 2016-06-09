We love to immerse ourselves in the stories of star-crossed lovers. We get a kick out of the will-they-or-won't-they teases of a good on-screen friendship tinged with sexual attraction. When it comes down to it, however, those tales aren't exactly the way we'd like our own romantic lives to progress. What a relief, then, that there are also a handful of couples on our favourite TV shows that demonstrate what healthy, uncursed relationships look like.



Some of these pairs fell in love in high school — or even earlier (Hi, Cory and Topanga!) — and as young viewers, we too thought there would be a chance of meeting our one and only before college. Others saw their longtime friendships blossom into something more (and okay, maybe Lorelai and Luke took too long to realise as much). There are the coworkers who turned the spark of rivalry into mutual respect and folks from different walks of life who find they have a lifetime of lessons to learn from each other. Lately, we've also been drawn to watching the longtime marrieds (Coach and Tami Taylor 4-ever!) who have taught us that when you have the right partner, all sorts of daunting challenges are surmountable.



As much as we like to be wrecked by fictional heartbreak once in a while, we're going to take a minute to honour the matches we wouldn't mind emulating in real life.

