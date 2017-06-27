How To Find The Best Workouts On Instagram

The quest for the perfect workout is never truly complete. (And, honestly, that's part of the fun.) But you don't necessarily need to spend hours at the gym on this endless search. In fact, thanks to the many qualified trainers on Instagram, you don't even need to close out of the app to put your daily dose of #fitspo into action.
Whether you're looking for a quick cardio-focused set of moves or a slow and steady strengthening yoga flow, Instagram's got it. And, luckily, many of these generous trainers will break down their workouts into chunks that are easy to replicate on your own — often without any equipment whatsoever.
Continue on to see a few of our favourite routines from trainers on Instagram. And we'll definitely be updating this story with more faves. So feel free to tell us all about your go-to workout Instas in the comments.