Decorating a home or apartment is a fun project, but it's also daunting. Whether you're starting with a blank canvas or looking for a statement piece to upgrade an area, it can be hard to know where to start. That's where the internet can be your best — and worst — friend. Enter a few words into Google, and you'll open up pages and pages of every kind of bookend, end table, or table runner you can imagine. Now your search has gone from a treasure hunt to a needle-in-a-haystack hunt.
To avoid search-result overload, we've rounded up our favourite furniture and decor sites to take some of the headache out of home shopping. So kick back, relax, and click your way to a better apartment — without ever leaving your couch. Now that's living.