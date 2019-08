The simplicity and practicality of the flip-flop is unmatched but we're no longer just slipping them on after our monthly pedi – at least, not as long as the runway has a say. At Acne Studios , a paper bag waist, muted sheer vest and square-toe flip-flops had us hopping aboard the thong sandal train. And the key takeaways from Paco Rabanne's SS19 show ? Dresses over trousers, sarong skirts and narrow thong sandals make for sartorial success.