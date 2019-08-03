Flip-flops have cemented their spot as the shoe silhouette of the summer. The Danes were quick to adopt the trend during Copenhagen Fashion Week last summer and just like that, the chunky trainer was obliterated. Street stylers paired multicoloured Havaianas with punchy maxi dresses and asymmetric skirts – which is precisely how we intend to style the shoe this season.
The simplicity and practicality of the flip-flop is unmatched but we're no longer just slipping them on after our monthly pedi – at least, not as long as the runway has a say. At Acne Studios, a paper bag waist, muted sheer vest and square-toe flip-flops had us hopping aboard the thong sandal train. And the key takeaways from Paco Rabanne's SS19 show? Dresses over trousers, sarong skirts and narrow thong sandals make for sartorial success.
While we're still very much here for OTT shoes this summer – think bold embellishments and vinyl sandals – we couldn't resist scoping out the best flip-flops on offer right now. That vacation couldn't come any sooner...