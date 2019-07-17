5 Pro Tips For Getting A Salon-Quality Pedicure At Home

Pedicures are polarising: You either love them or you hate them. Luckily, if you're in the squirmy camp (you know, one of those people who gets itchy just thinking about someone taking a scrub brush to your heels), you can skip the massage chair this summer and still get buttery-soft feet — all you have to do is follow the DIY guide ahead.
We asked nail pro Sarah Gibson Tuttle, founder of L.A.'s boutique salon Olive & June, to break down her at-home plan. Her five steps to smooth, sandal-ready feet are so cheap and easy, they might just make even the biggest pedi devotee — with zero ticklish tendencies — quit their salon habit cold-turkey.
