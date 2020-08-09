Ah, the classic canvas shoe. Chances are it's one of the first styles of footwear you ever owned: from sports days to dance classes, the humble plimsoll is a definitive emblem of youth. Despite being best known as a school PE kit staple, the canvas shoe is enjoying a resurgence this summer, appearing on the feet of some of fashion’s finest.
Though a classic white trainer never really goes out of style, a few notable inspirations have put the comfortable kicks back on the agenda in the last few months. Perhaps the biggest trendsetter of them all was Normal People's Marianne, whose blunt fringe, black sundress and white lace-up plimsolls became the internet's lockdown look of dreams.
While you're unlikely to be dressing for the Italian countryside this summer, the style still works for whatever you have planned at home. With plenty of staycation activities requiring durable and comfortable shoes, the simple canvas trainer is here to solve all your summer footwear problems. Whether you're dressing for a game of rounders in the park or a weekend bike ride, the canvas shoe was designed with summer fun in mind.
If that isn't enough to convince you, perhaps the wide availability of different styles will. From a classic pair of Converse to more statement shoes like those from Good News, the internet is brimming with canvas shoes to suit every summer style. Whether you're in the market for high fashion high-tops or slip-on pumps, take a look through the slides ahead to find your next pair of canvas kicks…
