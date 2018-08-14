Identify More With Your Moon Sign? The Explanation Might Be Obvious

But, even if your go-to astrologer doesn't mention it much, learning whether you have a day or night chart can offer further insight into your behaviour. For example, the sun is in Capricorn, well above the horizon line, in my birth chart. And I am unmistakably a Capricorn in my everyday life, from my take-it-too-far sense of responsibility to my need for self-preservation to my love of rules (yes, I am a hit at parties). I still identify with my moon sign, Virgo, but there's no getting around my innate Goaty-ness.