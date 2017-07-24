How To Deal If You Don't Identify With Your Sign

If mainstream horoscopes teach us one thing, it's that our lives are hinged upon our sun sign. So, what does it mean if you don't totally see yourself in your sun sign, but the one that comes right before or after it?
If you were born particularly early or late in your sign, there's a high likelihood you were born on a "cusp," a sort of transition period of days between the signs. Cusp birthdays normally occur from the 18th to the 23rd of the month, right around the time that one sign's solar season ends and another begins. It's perfectly normal for people with cusp birthdays to question their astrological identity, but that doesn't make it any less annoying.
Advertisement
The simplest way to deal with a cusp crisis is to cut to the chase and choose the sign you relate to most, in terms of its personality type and horoscope predictions — heck, that's what this writer did to lend astrological credence to her relationship. Just making a choice will put your mind at ease and it will settle the question of which horoscope you need to read.
Of course, there are astrologers who believe the entire idea of a "cusp" is nonsense — and they kind of have a point. As astrologer April Eliot Kent writes, the sun can only be in one place at a given time. So, even though the exact time the sun moves into a new sign changes from year to year, it was definitely in one sign (and one sign only) at the time of your birth. If you absolutely need a clear answer, get thee to an astrologer who can draw and read your birth chart, or generate your chart online.
Speaking of birth charts, you actually have an entire solar system's worth of signs. There's always a chance you see more of yourself in your rising sign or moon sign, for instance. And, beyond even that, there's your decan to consider. In other words, stargazers, there's no reason to make your sun sign the be-all, end-all of your personality. You contain multitudes.
Advertisement