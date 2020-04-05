You Can Now Stream Classic Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals For Free

The key to making the best of self-isolation is keeping yourself entertained – whether that's by streaming home workouts, holding a rom-com festival from your sofa, or simply watching Jake Gyllenhaal's handstand content.
If you're a musical theatre fan, you'll be pleased to hear that Andrew Lloyd Webber – composer of classic shows such as Cats, Evita and Phantom of the Opera – is opening up his archive to make staying home a little easier.
The West End legend has launched a YouTube channel titled The Shows Must Go On! where he'll stream a different musical for free every week. Each musical will be available for 48 hours from 7pm on Friday evenings.
He's kicking things off with a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat from 2000 starring Donny Osmond, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins. It's available to watch for free until 7pm on Sunday night.
Then on Friday April 10th, a recent production of Jesus Christ Superstar starring Melanie C and Tim Minchin will be available to stream for 48 hours.
Lloyd Webber even joked that he might stream one of his most notorious flops, 1975's By Jeeves, saying: "Sometime, buried in the schedule later on, will be the most important one: my disaster musical By Jeeves. I am very, very fond of it and so will you be."
While all the musicals will be available for free, Lloyd Webber is welcoming donations to organisations which support the acting profession such as Acting For Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.
All West End and UK regional theatres have been closed indefinitely since mid-March due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The livelihoods of thousands of performers and others who work in the stage industry are being affected.
London's National Theatre is also streaming classic productions for free to keep theatre alive during the shutdown.
